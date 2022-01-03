Derrick Henry could return to Titans at perfect time

The Tennessee Titans are the top seed in the AFC heading into their regular season finale despite having lost arguably their most important player two months ago, and that player is inching closer to making his return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Titans expect to have Derrick Henry back for the playoffs. It’s possible the star running back could practice this week and play in Week 18, but the Titans shouldn’t need him against the Houston Texans.

Henry has been rehabbing from a foot injury he suffered in Week 8. As Rapoport notes, he should be in tremendous shape and have fresh legs when he suits up again.

From NFL Now: The #Titans could open the practice window for star RB Derrick Henry this week, paving the way for his playoff return. pic.twitter.com/rRgxE0pVBL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

The Titans will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs if they can take care of business in Houston. That would allow them to give Henry another two weeks off after their regular season finale.

There were initially some worst-case fears with Henry’s foot fracture, but fortunately those did not come to fruition.

The Titans have overcome several multi-week injuries to key players like Henry, AJ Brown and Julio Jones. Having a running game is incredibly important in the postseason, so they’ll be in an excellent position if Henry returns.

Photo: Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, runs against the New York Jets, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Nfl Week 4 Jets V Titans Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK