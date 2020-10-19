Derrick Henry had great comment about his speed on 94-yard touchdown run

Derrick Henry was an animal in his Tennessee Titans’ 42-36 overtime win over the Houston Texans in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday.

Henry rushed for an incredible 212 yards on 22 carries and had two catches for 52 yards. Not only did he rush for the winning touchdown in overtime, but he also had an unreal 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Seeing someone who is 250 pounds run away from fast defensive backs is truly astounding. Henry actually reached a speed of 21.6 mph on the run, which is impressive. But Henry wasn’t satisfied.

Henry said after the game that speed was too slow and he wants to get to 22 mph.

Told he hit 21.6 mph on his 94-yard TD, @KingHenry_2 said, "that's too slow, I want to get to 22." #Titans pic.twitter.com/aslTRdWIQf — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 18, 2020

You have to love his attitude. Even after putting together one of the best runs of the season, he still wasn’t satisfied. Remember, Henry also has a 99-yard touchdown run under his belt.

Henry led the NFL in rushes, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns last season. He’s on his way to repeating as the league’s rushing champion.