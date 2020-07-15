Derrick Henry closing in on long-term contract with Titans

Things can change quickly ahead of the deadline to sign a long-term contract after being franchise tagged. That appears to have happened to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry and the Titans are closing in on a long-term contract after all ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for tagged players to sign extensions.

Titans and RB Derrick Henry now working to finalize a deal before today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per sources. Deal on way to being done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

As of early Wednesday morning, this did not appear on its way to getting done. Both sides clearly wanted it, though, and never stopped talking. Those talks have apparently led to a breakthrough.

Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher last year, pacing the Titans with 1,540 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. More tantalizingly, he’s still just entering his prime, having turned 26 in January.