3-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement

One of the NFL’s most electric playmakers is calling it a career.

DeSean Jackson announced on Wednesday through the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement congratulating the former wide receiver on his 15-year career, the majority of which was spent in Philly.

Jackson also issued a brief statement that said, “I’ll forever be an Eagle.”

Jackson seemed to hint on social media during the offseason that he had decided to retire, but he later clarified that he was still looking to play. The 36-year-old was unable to generate interest, however, and has not been on a roster since he was with the Baltimore Ravens last season.

In 7 games with the Ravens last season, Jackson had just 9 catches for 153 yards. His last truly productive season came when he caught 41 passes for 774 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

Jackson, who was known for his speed and big-play ability, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the team from 2008-2013 and made the Pro Bowl three times during that span. Jackson returned to the Eagles for a second stint in 2019 and 2020. He also played for the Bucs, Ravens, Washington, Rams and Ravens.

Jackson had five seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, the last of which came with Washington in 2016.