DeSean Jackson clarifies recent rumor about him

The reports of DeSean Jackson’s retirement have been greatly exaggerated.

The veteran wide receiver Jackson drew attention over the weekend with a post to Instagram that made it sound like he was calling it a career. You can see Jackson’s cryptic post here.

On Sunday though, Jackson clarified that he was not, in fact, announcing his retirement with the post.

“They reaching my last post wasn’t a retirement post!” Jackson wrote in a follow-up on Instagram. “I just had to get some stuff off my chest!!

“Y’all will know when the Boi retire!!” added the three-time Pro Bowler.

Free agent WR DeSean Jackson makes it clear he isn’t retiring, despite people interpreting an earlier post this morning as an announcement of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/l8NnhG4igV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2023

At 36 years old, Jackson at least seems to be nearing the end of the line. He had just nine receptions for 153 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson’s best asset has always been his ability to get open deep for big plays, but he just may not have much of that left at his age. At the very least though, it sounds like the famously-outspoken Jackson wants to go out on his own terms.