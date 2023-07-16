 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 16, 2023

DeSean Jackson appears to make big announcement

July 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
DeSean Jackson wearing headphones

Aug 24, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

DeSean Jackson has bounced around to several different teams in recent years, but it appears the veteran wide receiver’s tour has come to an end.

Jackson shared an Instagram post on Saturday night that seemed to indicate he is retiring.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson, 36, signed with the Baltimore Ravens last October. He appeared in a game for the first time in Week 9 and became the oldest active receiver in the NFL. Jackson ended up with just nine catches in seven games.

It is unclear if Jackson still wants to play, but he probably has not been generating much interest. His last 1,000-yard season was when he was with Washington in 2016.

Jackson has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. He was one of the best big-play threats in the NFL during the height of his career.

Article Tags

DeSean Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus