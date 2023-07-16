DeSean Jackson appears to make big announcement

DeSean Jackson has bounced around to several different teams in recent years, but it appears the veteran wide receiver’s tour has come to an end.

Jackson shared an Instagram post on Saturday night that seemed to indicate he is retiring.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson, 36, signed with the Baltimore Ravens last October. He appeared in a game for the first time in Week 9 and became the oldest active receiver in the NFL. Jackson ended up with just nine catches in seven games.

It is unclear if Jackson still wants to play, but he probably has not been generating much interest. His last 1,000-yard season was when he was with Washington in 2016.

Jackson has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. He was one of the best big-play threats in the NFL during the height of his career.