DeSean Jackson explains why he signed with Rams

DeSean Jackson’s decision to sign with the Rams had multiple reasons behind it, but it was clearly his preference despite having other offers.

Jackson revealed that he turned down other suitors, mostly because he wanted to play in coach Sean McVay’s offense.

“There were other options out there,” Jackson said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay. Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that outweighs everything.”

Jackson previously worked under McVay in Washington from 2014-2016, where he had three productive seasons with McVay as his offensive coordinator.

McVay’s offense wasn’t as robust last season as it had been in years past. He also seemed to lose a bit of his players’ faith. That said, it’s clear that his reputation in the NFL world is fairly untarnished.