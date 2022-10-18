DeSean Jackson officially getting another shot in NFL

DeSean Jackson has officially awoken from his slumber.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Tuesday that the former All-Pro receiver Jackson is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson, who had worked out for the team earlier in the day, is now set to play in his 15th NFL season.

About to turn 36 in December, Jackson had been unsigned to this point after making 16 combined appearances in 2021 for the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders. His counting stats were modest (20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns), but Jackson actually posted a career-high 22.7 yards per reception.

Outside of tight end Mark Andrews, Baltimore’s aerial attack is proving to be a bit toothless this season. Devin Duvernay has been inconsistent, and Rashod Bateman has been hurt, leading to no Ravens wideout hitting 250 receiving yards through six games of the year. Jackson is obviously on the back nine of the back nine of his career, but he could make an impact for a 3-3 Baltimore team that is facing plenty of criticism right now.