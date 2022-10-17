Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result.

The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.

The @Giants’ 1st INT of the season comes at a big time! 🔥 📺: #BALvsNYG on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/a2TYofWatg pic.twitter.com/eyg1Vz19J1 — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

After the miscue, ESPN’s Ryan Clark criticized Jackson for his decision-making. Clark said that Jackson, who turned down a massive contract extension offer from Baltimore before the season, cannot be making a mistake like that if he values himself that highly.

Period!! If Lamar wants $230 Ms guaranteed he can’t do that. He can’t convince them to pay it, his mom can’t convince them to pay it, and I can’t talk them into it! CAN’T FRICKING HAPPEN! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 16, 2022

The former MVP Jackson tweeted back with an interesting response — a GIF with the caption “Playas F–k Up!”

Jackson is right that mistakes, here his badly-timed pick, happen and do not define the player who makes them. But Jackson has looked a bit shaky this season overall, posting his lowest completion percentage and lowest yards per pass attempt since his rookie season. Jackson also fumbled the ball deep in Giants territory on a Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sack during the possession following his interception, costing the Ravens a chance to take back the lead.

The Ravens are now just 3-3 on the year (though that is still good enough for a share of first place in the AFC North). This is not the first time in the last few weeks either that they have blown a double-digit fourth-quarter lead.