 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 16, 2022

Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss

October 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result.

The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.

After the miscue, ESPN’s Ryan Clark criticized Jackson for his decision-making. Clark said that Jackson, who turned down a massive contract extension offer from Baltimore before the season, cannot be making a mistake like that if he values himself that highly.

The former MVP Jackson tweeted back with an interesting response — a GIF with the caption “Playas F–k Up!”

Jackson is right that mistakes, here his badly-timed pick, happen and do not define the player who makes them. But Jackson has looked a bit shaky this season overall, posting his lowest completion percentage and lowest yards per pass attempt since his rookie season. Jackson also fumbled the ball deep in Giants territory on a Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sack during the possession following his interception, costing the Ravens a chance to take back the lead.

The Ravens are now just 3-3 on the year (though that is still good enough for a share of first place in the AFC North). This is not the first time in the last few weeks either that they have blown a double-digit fourth-quarter lead.

Article Tags

Lamar JacksonRyan Clark
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus