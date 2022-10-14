DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for

DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go.

The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.

“Hell nah, I ain’t retired!” said Jackson, per Josh Tolentino of The Philly Inquirer. “I’m a free agent, and ready to go.”

Jackson then named two specific NFL teams that he would like to play for — the Philadelphia Eagles (his first choice) and the Green Bay Packers (his second choice).

The 14-year veteran Jackson split time last year between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Some of Jackson’s trademark big-play ability was still on display, as he finished 2021 with a total of 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns (good for a career-high 22.7 yards per catch).

Jackson has plenty of history with the Eagles. He began his career with them in 2008 and made three Pro Bowls plus an All-Pro team in Philadelphia before leaving in 2013 and then returning for a second stint in 2019.

As for the Packers, who could use more playmakers on offense for Aaron Rodgers to throw to, Jackson has already shown interest in them before.