DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams.

Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.

Jackson named the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos as teams that he would be interested in playing for.

There is nothing coincidental about the fact that Jackson named four potential contenders with star quarterbacks. The Chiefs and Packers have reputations for being explosive offenses, while the Browns and Broncos have added Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, respectively.

Last season, Jackson prioritized a certain head coach in picking a team. He wound up catching just 20 passes with the Rams and Raiders, so perhaps the 35-year-old will have better luck if he picks based on quarterbacks.