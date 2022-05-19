Deshaun Watson admits one accuser cried after massage

Deshaun Watson testified recently in one of the pre-trial depositions for his sexual assault lawsuits, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback made what some people felt was a troubling admission.

Ashley Solis, the first massage therapist to go public with a claim against Watson, said Watson intentionally touched her with his penis during a session on March 30, 2020. Solis said last year and during her deposition that Watson’s actions caused her to feel frightened and cry. Watson admitted during his deposition that his massage session with Solis ended with her crying and that he later apologized via text message.

Watson wrote in a text message to Solis that he was “sorry about you feeling uncomfortable.” He also said “never were the intentions.” During his deposition, Watson said he apologized because Solis was obviously bothered by something, though he claims he did not know what.

“Yes, because she was teary-eyed. And I was trying to figure out what was going on,” Watson said, via a transcript that was provided to USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer. “So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, ‘We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.”

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 22 women. He previously admitted to having sexual encounters with some of them but said everything was consensual.

Though two grand juries have declined to indict Watson, he could still face disciplinary action from the NFL. He may also stand trial in front of as many as 22 different juries if there are no settlements in the civil lawsuits.

H/T Pro Football Talk