Ashley Solis is first woman to publicly accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual assault

Deshaun Watson has been sued for sexual harassment by 22 different women, and one of the alleged victims went public on Tuesday.

In a press conference arranged by attorney Tony Buzbee, a massage therapist named Ashley Solis said she was sexually assaulted by Watson on March 30, 2020. She said she has suffered from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” as a result of the Houston Texans star’s actions. Solis also claimed she is unable to perform massages without trembling and that she has had to cut sessions short.

You can see a portion of Solis’ statement below. She paused several times to collect herself while speaking.

Deshaun Watson accuser Ashley Solis "I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without shaking…I hope he knew how heartbreaking that is to me" pic.twitter.com/7fl1KKgB16 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

Another woman, Lauren Baxley, also revealed her identity via a letter that was read at the press conference.

Attorney Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey reads at letter from Watson accuser, Lauren Baxley, meant for Watson: "Every boundary from professional and therapeutic, to sexual and degrading, you crossed." — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 6, 2021

The two latest lawsuits were filed against Watson a week ago, bringing the total to 22 alleged victims. Watson’s legal team responded by sharing statements from 18 massage therapists who say they have worked with Watson and defended the quarterback. You can read all of those statements here.

All of the lawsuits against Watson to this point have been civil in nature, but Houston police said on Friday that one criminal complaint has been filed.

Watson’s agent has publicly accused at least some of the alleged victims of lying for financial gain. The 25-year-old’s legal team also claims he was a victim of a blackmail attempt in at least one of the cases.