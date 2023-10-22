Deshaun Watson appears to re-injure shoulder against Colts

Deshaun Watson played on Sunday for the first time in several weeks, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered an injury early on.

Watson was hit by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo as Watson delivered an off-balance pass in the first quarter. Watson landed hard on his back and remained down as trainers came out to tend to him.

WOW: Here is the play where Deshaun Watson got injured, he gets shoved to the ground really hard by the defender and his head slams extremely hard 😳pic.twitter.com/KIIsLYQrPL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023

It looked like Watson threw his second interception of the game on the play, but the call on the field was changed to an incompletion after it was reviewed.

While Watson’s head bounced off the turf and there was concern about a head injury, it appeared trainers were working on his right shoulder. That is the same shoulder that Watson hurt in Week 3. He returned to practice just this week.

Watson made a troubling admission about his shoulder injury recently that left many wondering if it could linger throughout the season.

There were some throws from Watson early in Sunday’s game that appeared to lack velocity, so it is fair to wonder if his shoulder was less than 100 percent from the start.