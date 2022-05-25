 Skip to main content
Browns player got big gift from Deshaun Watson for jersey number

May 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson showed his appreciation for teammate Anthony Walker’s willingness to give up his jersey number, and the quarterback did so in a big way.

Walker wore No. 4 last season, which is Watson’s preferred number. The linebacker decided to voluntarily give up the number for Watson after the Browns traded for the quarterback, and asked nothing from Watson in return.

Watson came through anyway. While Walker was speaking to the media Wednesday, Watson crashed the press conference and handed Walker a Rolex box.

Walker did say he wasn’t going to open the box in front of the media, but it’s tough to imagine Watson pranking a teammate like that publicly.

Based on this, Cleveland’s new quarterback is going to be a popular man in the locker room. He probably already is among the offense after what he decided to do for them.

