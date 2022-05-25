Browns player got big gift from Deshaun Watson for jersey number

Deshaun Watson showed his appreciation for teammate Anthony Walker’s willingness to give up his jersey number, and the quarterback did so in a big way.

Walker wore No. 4 last season, which is Watson’s preferred number. The linebacker decided to voluntarily give up the number for Watson after the Browns traded for the quarterback, and asked nothing from Watson in return.

Watson came through anyway. While Walker was speaking to the media Wednesday, Watson crashed the press conference and handed Walker a Rolex box.

#Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. gave QB Deshaun Watson the number 4 jersey when Watson joined Cleveland and didn't ask for anything in return. Watson decided to give Walker Jr. a Rolex as a gift regardless for switching to number 5. pic.twitter.com/frCymCs4U4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2022

Walker did say he wasn’t going to open the box in front of the media, but it’s tough to imagine Watson pranking a teammate like that publicly.

Based on this, Cleveland’s new quarterback is going to be a popular man in the locker room. He probably already is among the offense after what he decided to do for them.