Deshaun Watson treating Browns to tropical team-building weekend

Deshaun Watson is trying to get off on the right foot with his new Cleveland Browns teammates.

Watson is treating his offensive teammates to a trip to the Bahamas this weekend, according to USA Today’s Josina Anderson. The goal will be to build chemistry. Watson has secured a field on the island where the team can hold some workouts.

I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

Browns fans will love to hear that. Watson is by far the highest-paid player in franchise history. The team made a massive commitment to him even after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Obviously, Watson is motivated to show them they did not make a mistake.

Watson could still potentially be suspended for some of the 2022 season. The Browns are hoping that does not happen, but they have a surprising contingency plan in place if it does.