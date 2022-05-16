 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson treating Browns to tropical team-building weekend

May 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson is trying to get off on the right foot with his new Cleveland Browns teammates.

Watson is treating his offensive teammates to a trip to the Bahamas this weekend, according to USA Today’s Josina Anderson. The goal will be to build chemistry. Watson has secured a field on the island where the team can hold some workouts.

Browns fans will love to hear that. Watson is by far the highest-paid player in franchise history. The team made a massive commitment to him even after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Obviously, Watson is motivated to show them they did not make a mistake.

Watson could still potentially be suspended for some of the 2022 season. The Browns are hoping that does not happen, but they have a surprising contingency plan in place if it does.

