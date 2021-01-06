Deshaun Watson draws attention for cryptic tweet

Deshaun Watson needed just four words to send Twitter abuzz on Tuesday night.

Watson tweeted “some things never change….”, and that left the football world intrigued.

some things never change…. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 6, 2021

Many thought that Watson was talking about the Houston Texans and expressing some frustration. The team was reported on Tuesday to have hired Nick Caserio away from the Patriots to serve as their new general manager.

So how might Watson’s tweet have applied to the situation? The Houston Chronicle’s Jerome Solomon wrote a column critical of the hire, saying that it was an example of the “same old Texans.”

According to Solomon, a search firm gave the Texans five candidates they recommended for the GM job. Caserio was not one of those names. Ignoring the recommendations and going with another guy from the Patriots, just like they did with Bill O’Brien, could be an example of things not changing.

Watson even said on Monday that the Texans needed a culture change.

.@deshaunwatson :”We just need a whole culture shift.We just need new energy.We need discipline,structure.We need a leader..We all got to be on the same page.Too many different ideas.Too many people thinking they have this power & it’s not like that.We need someone to stand tall” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 4, 2021

Bringing in another former Patriot would probably not qualify as the culture change Watson envisions.

Or maybe we’re all overanalyzing things and Watson is not even talking about football.

Watson has been expressing frustration over the Texans’ struggles lately. The team went 4-12 after winning the AFC South the two previous years.