Deshaun Watson vents after Texans’ heartbreaking loss

The Houston Texans suffered a brutal loss on Sunday to fall to 4-8 on the season, and Deshaun Watson can’t take much more of it.

The quarterback was seen on the bench after the Texans’ 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a towel draped over his head, seemingly inconsolable. When asked about that moment, Watson admitted that he’s sick of losing.

“This s— hurts. I’m tired of losing,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Being so close over the years, it’s just, yeah, it’s tough.”

The Texans have two division titles since Watson was drafted in 2017, but have only won one playoff game. Even that win was followed by 2019’s epic collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that saw the Texans go up 24-0 only to lose 51-31. That set up this season’s disaster, which saw DeAndre Hopkins traded, Bill O’Brien fired, and the Texans fall to 4-8.

Watson is one of the game’s most dynamic quarterbacks, but he lacks enough talent around him to make the most of his skills. When you see the crushing manner in which his team lost Sunday, it’s hard not to feel sorry for him.