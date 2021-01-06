Nick Caserio expected to be hired as new Texans GM?

The Houston Texans struck out on their efforts to hire Nick Caserio in 2019, but they may finally get their guy.

Caserio is the first general manager candidate to interview with the Texans in person this year. The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain said on Tuesday that he expects the Texans to hire Caserio.

The Texans initially pursued Caserio in June 2019. However, the deal did not unfold because the New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans.

Caserio is the Patriots’ Director of Player Personnel and has been with the team since 2001. The Texans are in desperate need of a new general manager after having some terrible front office direction from Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby.