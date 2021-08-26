Deshaun Watson could be healthy scratch for entire season?

The Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson are in an awkward spot, and that awkwardness appears likely to extend into the regular season.

Watson has sought to be traded by the Texans, but allegations of sexual harassment and assault have essentially halted any progress on a trade. That means Watson is still with the team, and in limbo as legal proceedings continue. The quarterback has been present at training camp, but has largely been relegated to working with the third- or fourth-team offenses.

To that end, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic said that, with no trade coming and no disciplinary action on the horizon, Watson appears poised to spend the 2021 season as essentially a healthy scratch.

“Watson will be either put on the exempt list or he’ll be suspended or he’ll be on the roster,” Reiss said on The Fantasy Authority podcast. “At least as of this moment, he’s just going to sit on the roster, healthy scratch.”

It does appear that Watson would be eligible to play if the Texans wanted him to despite the pending legal proceedings. However, the team has been proceeding as if Tyrod Taylor is the starter. That’s unlikely to change now despite Watson’s presence. He doesn’t want to be there, and the Texans don’t appear inclined to put him back in charge of the offense.