Super Bowl-winning DB agrees to sign with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their secondary with a Super Bowl winner.

Cornerback Darius Slay has agreed to a deal with the Steelers after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles. Slay is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with Pittsburgh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Another Pittsburgh pickup: Free-agent CB Darius Slay reached agreement on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million deal with the Steelers. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/Ey3IwHtKgU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Slay was a cap casualty for the Eagles, though he had expressed interest in returning under the right circumstances. Ultimately, he stays in the state of Pennsylvania and gets a solid payday in doing so. The 34-year-old is not quite the same player he once was, but Slay is still a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a former first-team All-Pro who has the talent and experience to bolster Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Slay figures to play alongside Joey Porter Jr., who has established himself as one of the team’s clear starters. The Steelers also brought in former Jets cornerback Brandin Echols on Wednesday, so Slay is part of a larger effort to shore up the cornerback room.

Slay might have to awkwardly make amends with one of his new Pittsburgh teammates. Despite that little issue, this is a fine fit for both team and player at this stage of Slay’s career.