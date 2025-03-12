Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence signs with new team in free agency

It’s an end of an era for the Dallas Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence is signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. He’s getting a 3-year, $42 million deal with $18 million guaranteed.

Lawrence turns 33 in April, so it’s possible he won’t see the end of his 3-year deal with the team. The $18 million in guaranteed money suggests he is more likely to spend two seasons with the Seahawks. Either way, switching teams marks a major change for the veteran defensive end.

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence was a second-round pick by the Cowboys way back in 2014 and had spent his entire career with the team until now. He’s had 450 tackles and 61.5 sacks over his 11 seasons in the league and made four Pro Bowls.

Lawrence played in all 17 games in 2022 and 2023, and he played a full 16 games from 2017-2020. He missed time in 2016 due to a suspension and back injury. Foot injuries cost him significant time in 2021 and last season. Lawrence only played in four games last year due to a foot injury suffered in September.

According to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, Lawrence remains a strong defensive end, particularly against the run.