Deshaun Watson sends interesting tweet about Earl Thomas release

The Houston Texans are one of a number of teams that have been linked to Earl Thomas, and Deshaun Watson has made his feelings on the subject pretty clear.

Watson sent an interesting tweet not long after the Ravens announced on Sunday that they have released Thomas. The star quarterback said he is “hearing all the noise” about Thomas but added that he has always had a close relationship with him.

Surprised the Ravens released my guy @Earl_Thomas . Hearing all the noise but Earl’s always been someone I can rely on when I had questions and I have nothing but respect for him. Can’t wait to see where he lands. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) August 23, 2020

That seems to be a clear endorsement from Watson. Thomas has been heavily criticized for getting into an altercation with a teammate, and that was not the first time it has happened. The assumption is that there must have been a lot more that went on behind the scenes for Ravens veterans to want Thomas gone, but Watson isn’t letting that bother him.

Obviously, Thomas would provide the Texans with a boost in their secondary. Another team is considered the early favorite to sign the 31-year-old, but Watson could have some influence in Houston.