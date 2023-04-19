Deshaun Watson had message for Jalen Hurts after new contract

Deshaun Watson landed the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history when the Cleveland Browns signed him to an extension last offseason, but the star quarterback has still found a way to secure himself a free meal.

Jalen Hurts became the latest player to sign a massive extension when he agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. Watson congratulated Hurts and told him that the former Alabama star is buying dinner the next time Watson is in Philly. Hurts, who is friends with Watson, agreed.

#browns QB Deshaun Watson said when he congratulated Jalen Hurts on his contract, that dinner is on Hurts next time he's in Philly. Hurts agreed. The two train together and are friends. Watson said he paid for dinner last year when the #Eagles were in Cleveland. "He deserves… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 18, 2023

It may look like Hurts secured a bigger deal than Watson, but the Browns star is guaranteed a lot more. Watson will see every penny of his five-year, $230 million contract. The Eagles gave Hurts $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and roughly $180 million guaranteed for injury.

Either way, both young quarterbacks can certainly afford a dinner at even the finest establishment in Philly.