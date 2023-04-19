 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson had message for Jalen Hurts after new contract

April 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Deshaun Watson on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson landed the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history when the Cleveland Browns signed him to an extension last offseason, but the star quarterback has still found a way to secure himself a free meal.

Jalen Hurts became the latest player to sign a massive extension when he agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. Watson congratulated Hurts and told him that the former Alabama star is buying dinner the next time Watson is in Philly. Hurts, who is friends with Watson, agreed.

It may look like Hurts secured a bigger deal than Watson, but the Browns star is guaranteed a lot more. Watson will see every penny of his five-year, $230 million contract. The Eagles gave Hurts $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and roughly $180 million guaranteed for injury.

Either way, both young quarterbacks can certainly afford a dinner at even the finest establishment in Philly.

