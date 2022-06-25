 Skip to main content
Report: Deshaun Watson facing huge suspension from NFL

June 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reports have indicated that the NFL is seeking a significant suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. A new report has indicated just how long that suspension might be.

The NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, lasting a minimum of one season, according to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. The league is expected to hand down discipline soon, perhaps as soon as the week of July 4.

Watson will not accept such a suspension without a fight. The report states that both he and the NFLPA are preparing to “vigorously fight” against that sort of suspension.

The league believes it has “damning” evidence against Watson stemming from 24 civil lawsuits and other accusers. The NFL is specifically focused on five cases that it feels have particularly strong evidence. The league wants to hand down essentially the stiffest possible ban, and wish to make it indefinite in case further revelations surface. However, the baseline of one year is the minimum the league is reportedly prepared to accept.

Watson and the NFL had been in talks over a discipline settlement, but those talks fell apart over the length of a suspension. If the league won’t take less than a one-year suspension, those discussions probably did not get far.

