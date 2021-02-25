Deshaun Watson reportedly reiterated trade demand to new head coach

The Houston Texans have maintained that they are not going to trade Deshaun Watson, but the star quarterback’s feelings about his situation remain unchanged.

Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. During that meeting, Watson reiterated that his stance has not changed and he has no intention of playing for the Texans again.

That isn’t really a surprise. Watson and the Texans are in a full-blown stalemate, and there was no reason to believe the hiring of Culley would have a major impact on Watson.

Texans owner Cal McNair said recently that there is “a lot of misinformation” circulating about the Watson situation. He says he is confident Watson will remain with the team for a very long time. If neither side flinches, Watson may be forced to hold out when offseason activities begin.

Teams have expressed interest in acquiring Watson, but the Texans are reportedly not even acknowledging them.