Report: Texans won’t even acknowledge Deshaun Watson trade inquiries

Houston Texans executives have said on multiple occasions now that Deshaun Watson is not going to be traded. Some have chalked that up to media speak, but the team continues to deliver the same message to rivals.

The Texans won’t even listen to offers for Watson, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. At least two teams have made actual offers for Watson, and those offers were not declined. That’s because the Texans gave them zero feedback and have not even bothered to respond in any capacity.

One line of thought is that the Texans are driving up the price for Watson as much as possible by insisting he is untouchable. That could show teams that they need to literally make an offer Houston can’t refuse if they want to land the star quarterback. However, King was told by a source that new Texans general manager Nick Caserio is “categorically opposed to trading Watson, period.”

Texans owner Cal McNair said recently that there is “a lot of misinformation” circulating about the Watson situation. He says he is confident Watson will remain with the team for a very long time.

Assuming Watson is committed to never playing for the Texans again, he may eventually have to hold out. That could cost him a lot of money, but we have seen from his social media activity that he wants nothing to do with the team. Perhaps he is willing to take things that far.