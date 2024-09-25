Deshaun Watson dismisses idea to spark Browns’ offense

The Cleveland Browns’ struggling offense is not about to get a boost from Deshaun Watson’s legs.

Watson, renowned for his mobile abilities during the early part of his NFL career, was dismissive of the idea of more designed runs in a bid to jumpstart the offense. The quarterback seemed hostile to the idea when it was put to him Wednesday, arguing that running the ball was “not my specialty.”

“I’m not going in there to ask them for more designed runs,” Watson said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “If I don’t have to run, I’m not going to run. I’m not trying to take any hits. … I’m not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I’m not trying to run.

“I’m not a running back. It’s not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner.”

Watson is not wrong, but his ability to make things happen with his legs was always a selling point when he was with the Houston Texans. In four seasons with the Texans, he ran for 1,677 yards, good for about 31 per game. That number has gone down with Cleveland, though only slightly.

At this point, one would think the Browns will do whatever they can to get Watson and the offense going, since he has not gotten it done in the passing game so far. He has only thrown for 551 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing just 57.8 percent of his pass attempts.