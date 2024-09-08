 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson questioned after latest ugly performance

September 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again facing questions after an ugly season-opening performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson on Sunday showed little to convince anyone that he can recapture the form he had while a member of the Houston Texans. Social media users highlighted multiple poor decisions throughout the game, most notably his lack of awareness regarding the Dallas pass rush.

Watson’s first half passing chart offered almost nothing downfield, with all of his completions coming within about six yards of the line of scrimmage.

One viral image showed how Watson did not even seem to notice a wide-open Amari Cooper downfield on a 4th and 4.

To be fair to Watson, he was hassled by the Dallas pass rush all day. However, the numbers are still ugly, as he threw for one touchdown and a pair of interceptions while falling short of 200 yards passing.

The Browns cannot do much except hope Watson somehow recovers his old form, which he has not really demonstrated at any point since the team acquired him. His fully-guaranteed $230 million contract is uncuttable and untradeable, and when he has not been hurt, he has been ineffective. It’s tough to see where he and the team go from here.

