Deshaun Watson sends interesting tweets as trade talk continues

Deshaun Watson is seeking a trade coming off his best NFL season. His value probably couldn’t get any higher at this point, but the Houston Texans star wants to make sure everyone knows what he accomplished in 2020.

Watson hasn’t been very active on social media since word surfaced that he wants out of Houston, but he sent a few tweets on Thursday. Two of them highlighted some impressive Pro Football Focus stats from his latest Pro Bowl season.

If the Texans do decide to grant Watson his wish and trade him, they will be seeking a massive package in return. Why? Because the 25-year-old had a passer rating of 112.4 this season and threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The fact that the Texans won just four games despite Watson’s outstanding numbers shows just how deep their issues run.

Watson also sent a cryptic tweet about people having his back.

If you always there for me, that's a rеally good look. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 21, 2021

Those tweets likely won’t make Texans fans as nervous as the one Watson sent last week, but it’s clear he is unhappy in Houston. If he felt good about the state of things, he probably would shoot down some of the rumors and reports we have heard.