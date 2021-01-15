Deshaun Watson breaks his silence with ominous tweet

Deshaun Watson has seemingly confirmed that he is not happy with the current state of the Houston Texans.

Reports have been swirling that Watson is furious with the Texans and may want a trade, but the star quarterback has been silent about all of that talk in recent days. That finally changed on Friday, when Watson sent a cryptic tweet that appeared to have a very obvious message.

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

The tweet is likely a reference to what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week about Watson’s level of anger. Schefter said a source told him Watson’s level of frustration with the Texans was a 2 out of 10 when the team traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason but is a 10 out of 10 now.

Watson is said to be irate that Texans owner Cal McNair did not consult him before hiring general manager Nick Caserio. While he may not be upset with the hire itself, Watson was led to believe he was going to be part of the process and then ignored. McNair seemed to admit on Friday that he did not handle the situation well.

Judging by Watson’s tweet, it seems safe to conclude that the situation is nowhere near being resolved. The Texans have reportedly entertained the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving Watson, and they may have to start giving that more serious thought.