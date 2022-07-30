 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 30, 2022

Report reveals when Deshaun Watson suspension should be announced

July 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have been awaiting word on a Deshaun Watson suspension for some time now, and a new report suggests a possible timetable for when final word could come.

The NFL’s ruling, decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, could come early next week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. However, this is not a guarantee, and the league itself has no say in the timetable of the decision.

Watson has met with Robinson multiple times for questioning, and it appears that nothing else needs to be done before a final decision can be rendered. Reports indicate that the suspension will likely be significant, but not a full season.

Watson has been sued by two dozen women alleging sexual assault while the quarterback was a member of the Houston Texans. Watson has since settled the majority of those suits out of court.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus