Report reveals when Deshaun Watson suspension should be announced

The Cleveland Browns have been awaiting word on a Deshaun Watson suspension for some time now, and a new report suggests a possible timetable for when final word could come.

The NFL’s ruling, decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, could come early next week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. However, this is not a guarantee, and the league itself has no say in the timetable of the decision.

Watson has met with Robinson multiple times for questioning, and it appears that nothing else needs to be done before a final decision can be rendered. Reports indicate that the suspension will likely be significant, but not a full season.

Watson has been sued by two dozen women alleging sexual assault while the quarterback was a member of the Houston Texans. Watson has since settled the majority of those suits out of court.