Major development announced in Deshaun Watson scandal

Two dozen women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, and the Cleveland Browns star has now reached settlements with the majority of them.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all of the massage therapists who have sued Watson, revealed on Tuesday that 20 of 24 alleged victims have settled with the quarterback. Buzbee emphasized that Ashley Solis, the first woman who came forward with allegations against Watson, has not agreed to a settlement.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of his civil lawsuits, plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced in a statement pic.twitter.com/CTHy1UPLCN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 21, 2022

Buzbee said the terms of the settlements will not be disclosed. The accusers likely signed nondisclosure agreements in exchange for receiving money from Watson.

Solis was the first massage therapist to go public with a claim against Watson. She accused Watson of intentionally touching her with his penis during a session on March 30, 2020. Solis said last year and during her deposition that Watson’s actions caused her to feel frightened and cry. Watson admitted during his recent deposition in the case that his massage session with Solis ended with her crying and that he later apologized via text message.

The NFL is said to be nearing the end of its investigation into the claims against Watson. A recent report indicated the 26-year-old could be facing a lengthy suspension.