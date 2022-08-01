Deshaun Watson gets six-game suspension from NFL

An independent arbitrator has recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations.

Arbitrator Sue L. Robinson ruled that Watson should be suspended six games for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will not face any additional fine, but will be required to receive massages from team-approved masseuses only.

So the discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, pending a possible NFL appeal: 6-game suspension

No additional fine Sue L. Robinson’s decision also requires no massages other than directed by club personnel and no adverse involvement with no law enforcement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

The NFL does have the right to appeal the length of the suspension. It is unclear if it will do so, but according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, it had been seeking an indefinite suspension.

Sue L. Robinson’s comprehensive 15-page conclusion stared that though Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy, there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, per source. The belief is that’s what the league wanted. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 1, 2022

Previous reports indicated that Watson would aggressively fight an indefinite suspension.

As things stand, Watson will play the majority of games in 2022 and will also be clear to take part in the playoffs, should the Browns make it that far. From the player’s perspective, this is an outcome he and his camp should be very pleased by.

Watson was accused of inappropriate behavior during massages by 24 masseuses who filed civil suits against the quarterback. The vast majority of Watson’s accusers have settled out of court. The NFL narrowed its focus to five of those cases when considering potential discipline for Watson.