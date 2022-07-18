 Skip to main content
Report: Deshaun Watson may take major action over possible suspension

July 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson is still waiting for word on the length of his possible suspension from the NFL. However, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is already making contingency plans for one potential scenario.

Watson is prepared to file a lawsuit against the NFL in federal court if the league hands down a full one-year suspension, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. The NFLPA is prepared to support this potential effort.

Previous reports had suggested that the league is pushing for Watson to be suspended indefinitely over multiple sexual assault allegations dating back to his time with the Houston Texans. The decision ultimately lies with the league’s independent arbitrator, Sue Robinson.

Watson is prepared to take a similar path Tom Brady did when challenging his Deflategate suspension in court. Brady’s effort was ultimately unsuccessful after an appeal, and he wound up serving the four-game suspension he initially received.

