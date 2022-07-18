Report: Deshaun Watson may take major action over possible suspension

Deshaun Watson is still waiting for word on the length of his possible suspension from the NFL. However, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is already making contingency plans for one potential scenario.

Watson is prepared to file a lawsuit against the NFL in federal court if the league hands down a full one-year suspension, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. The NFLPA is prepared to support this potential effort.

Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking – either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision – I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. https://t.co/KdwXJjhBz3 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 18, 2022

Previous reports had suggested that the league is pushing for Watson to be suspended indefinitely over multiple sexual assault allegations dating back to his time with the Houston Texans. The decision ultimately lies with the league’s independent arbitrator, Sue Robinson.

Watson is prepared to take a similar path Tom Brady did when challenging his Deflategate suspension in court. Brady’s effort was ultimately unsuccessful after an appeal, and he wound up serving the four-game suspension he initially received.