Deshaun Watson agrees to mega-extension with Texans

The Houston Texans have made the big move to lock up Deshaun Watson for the long term.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson has signed a four-year extension worth over $160 million to keep him with Houston through 2025.

Sources: The #Texans and franchise QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a huge new extension worth $160M over 4 new years. Houston locks up its QB through 2025 – and Watson gets paid… with a chance to get paid again soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle added that Watson’s deal comes with a $27 million signing bonus. The contract is shorter than the one Patrick Mahomes signed with Kansas City, which Watson wanted. The Texans QB will also make more than Mahomes over those four years due in part to the backloaded nature of the Mahomes contract.

Watson sets himself up very nicely here. He’ll be 30 years old when this current deal expires. That means as long as he stays healthy and keeps performing, he could have another big contract in his future.

The 24-year-old quarterback has known for a while he was set up nicely for big money. Now he has it. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, and should have even more to come.