Deshaun Watson has great reaction to Patrick Mahomes signing massive contract

Patrick Mahomes agreed to a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that should make every quarterback in the NFL happy. The deal could have a direct impact on Deshaun Watson’s future, so you can understand why the Houston Texans star seems quite pleased.

Watson was drafted the same year as Mahomes, and this is the first offseason both are eligible to sign extensions. Mahomes went first, and he landed a 10-year, $450 million contract from the Chiefs. Texans linebacker Dylan Cole shared the terms of the deal with Watson on Twitter, and Watson’s reaction was priceless.

Mahomes has set the market in some ways, but it would be unrealistic for any quarterback — even Watson — to think he will get anything close to that. Mahomes already has an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP under his belt, so his resume is vastly superior to that of Watson or Dak Prescott. His average annual salary of $45 million is also $10 million higher than Russell Wilson, who was the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL prior to Monday.

Still, Mahomes’ monster deal can only help Watson. Even if the former Clemson star’s next contract falls somewhere between Wilson’s deal and the extension Mahomes signed, that would be a win for Watson.

Cole wasn’t the only one of Watson’s Texans teammates to call his attention to the Mahomes extension, as JJ Watt also sent a great tweet about it.