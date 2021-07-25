Deshaun Watson will report to training camp, still wants trade

The NFL has yet to announce any disciplinary action against Deshaun Watson, and the star quarterback appears to be proceeding with his offseason like he normally would.

Watson is expected to be in Houston on Sunday when the Texans begin the process of opening training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Players will begin reporting to the team on Sunday to undergo COVID-19 testing to be cleared for training camp.

By showing up on time, Watson will avoid mandatory fines of $50,000 per day. However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Watson still wants out of Houston.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women who say they did massage therapy work for him. No criminal charges have been filed. The NFL is still investigating the claims, though Watson had not been interviewed by the league as of a few weeks ago.

There was recently speculation that the NFL could place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list prior to training camp, but the league probably would have made that move by now.

Many assume Watson will be suspended at some point, even if the lawsuits against him have the potential to drag into next year. As far as a possible trade goes, one team may still be willing to negotiate with the Texas.