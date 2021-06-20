Deshaun Watson has not been interviewed by NFL about sexual assault cases

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson, but the Houston Texans star has not yet been given an opportunity to tell league officials his side of the story.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, told KPPRC 2 in Houston this week that Watson has yet to be interviewed by anyone from the NFL. Hardin also said there are no talks ongoing about potential settlements with any of the 22 women who have filed civil suits against Watson.

The attorney who represents all of the alleged victims said recently that he and his team are preparing for the cases to be tried in front of a jury. Hardin said depositions are set to begin in September, though no specific date was given. That would be close to or beyond the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Many assume Watson will either be suspended by the NFL or placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. The league probably wants to come to a decision before the start of the season, even if the lawsuits against Watson have the potential to drag into next year.

Watson informed the Texans earlier this offseason that he wants to be traded, and he reportedly has a specific destination in mind.