Deshaun Watson had strong opinion on Will Fuller trade rumors

Will Fuller has long been one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets on the Houston Texans, so it’s no surprise the quarterback had a strong reaction to recent trade rumors involving the wide receiver.

Watson made very clear Sunday that he would not have been happy had the Texans traded Fuller, as they were rumored to be looking into prior to last week’s trade deadline.

“There would’ve been hell,” Watson said of a possible Fuller trade, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

One has to wonder if the Texans took that on board when considering whether or not to trade Fuller. The team was said to be in discussions with the Packers about a Fuller deal, but it fell apart on account of Green Bay, not Houston.