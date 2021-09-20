DeShon Elliott revives controversy with his ‘DBU’ player intro

DeShon Elliott revived an old debate with his player introduction on Sunday night, causing a controversy.

Elliott’s Baltimore Ravens were facing the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Early in the game, NBC ran player introductions, where players get to say a school or place they came from.

Instead of saying his college — Texas — Elliott said “DBU.”

DeShon Elliott shouts out Texas as "DBU" pic.twitter.com/VP2AwuJWGu — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2021

DBU is an acronym for “Defensive Back University,” which is a nickname Texas claims due to the defensive backs they have produced.

This is nothing new; Earl Thomas called Texas “DBU” for his player intro in 2014. The thing is, LSU also stakes a claim to “DBU” due to the high quality of defensive backs they have produced. They have even been mocked for the claim.

Some of LSU’s DBs include Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Jalen Mills and Tre’Davious White.

Texas has historically produced some good ones like Quentin Jammer, Nathan Vasher, Michael Huff and Earl Thomas. But LSU definitely has had a stronger run of DBs lately, meaning Elliott’s claim does not really hold up.