Marlon Humphrey mocked LSU’s ‘DBU’ claim

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith continued his monster season on Saturday night in a blowout win over LSU, and Crimson Tide alumnus Marlon Humphrey saw it coming.

LSU has become known for producing NFL-caliber defensive backs, but you would never have known it on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Matt Jones threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 55-17 win over their rival. Early in the game, Humphrey mocked LSU on Twitter for being crowned “Defensive Back U” and said Smith was going to torch the Tigers.

Yes and The title of “DBU” will be retired tonight. per source https://t.co/OLeqiP1wuP — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 6, 2020

Smith had eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He helped make the LSU defensive backfield look nonexistent, let alone live up to its reputation.

LSU has produced All-Pro NFL defensive backs like Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White. Tigers head coach Ed Orgereon wouldn’t have wanted to hear about that on Saturday night, as evidenced by the meltdown he had on the sideline following one of Smith’s touchdowns.

The Alabama loss was about as bad as it gets for LSU, which is clearly experiencing a championship hangover. Humphrey’s tweet was merely a footnote on a miserable night for the Tigers.