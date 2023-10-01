Desmond Ridder was ruthlessly snubbed by teammate on high five

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder appeared to have an icy exchange with one of his teammates during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridder had a rough game in London, finishing 19/31 for just 191 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. There were a couple of plays in Atlanta’s 23-7 loss where Ridder missed a wide-open Mack Hollins, and Hollins was not pleased with his quarterback.

Following a punt late in the first half, Ridder went over to Hollins on the sideline and tried to high-five him. Rather than sticking his hand out, Hollins appeared to snap at his teammate.

Mack Hollins representing how all falcons fans feel lol pic.twitter.com/yNcCb2c5iL — Phillip Angel (@PhillipAngel14) October 1, 2023

Hollins was open for what would have been a first down on the play where Ridder threw a pick-six into traffic. Ridder underthrew Hollins later in the game on a play that could have resulted in a touchdown. That might be why Hollins seems frustrated with the second-year quarterback.