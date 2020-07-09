Details of Cam Newton’s contract incentives with Patriots revealed

Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots that includes several incentives, and we now know what the former NFL MVP must do to earn the maximum value of the contract.

Newton’s base salary is just $1.05 million, which is the league minimum for a player with his service time. He can then earn more than $6 million in incentives, and all of those incentives are tied to how much he plays and how the team performs. There are no individual stat benchmarks Newton must hit. ESPN’s Field Yates provided the full breakdown:

A full breakdown of Cam Newton’s contract with the Patriots, which includes $3.75M in playing-time incentives and a maximum value of $7.5M if the team wins the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/TGSVEJ3P0Z — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 9, 2020

As long as Newton is healthy and plays, he will earn much more than his base salary. If he’s healthy and plays and New England reaches the playoffs, that number will go even higher.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots reportedly have no concerns about Newton’s surgically repaired foot or the shoulder injury he dealt with two seasons ago. All signs point to Newton being extremely motivated heading into the season, so he should have no problem earning his incentives if his health cooperates.