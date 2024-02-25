Details emerge from Richard Sherman’s DUI arrest

Richard Sherman was arrested on Saturday for suspicion of driving while under the influence, and some details from the alleged incident have emerged.

Washington State Patrol confirmed over the weekend that Sherman was booked for driving under the influence at 4:51 a.m. on Saturday. According to a first appearance document that was obtained by CNN, Sherman was pulled over when an officer observed him driving 79 mph in a 60-mph zone.

When Sherman was asked if he had been drinking, the former All-Pro cornerback said he had two margaritas. Sherman then agreed to a voluntary test.

Police observed that Sherman had bloodshot and watery eyes. The documents also state that there was an “odor of intoxicants.”

A King County District Court judge found probable cause for DUI, which led to Sherman being charged. He is expected to have a court hearing on Monday.

The arrest was not the first for Sherman. The 35-year-old was also arrested in 2021 after driving through a construction zone and attempted to force his way into the home of his in-laws. Sherman’s wife alleged that Sherman had been drinking and behaving erratically prior to the incident. He ultimately accepted a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to 1st degree negligent driving and 2nd degree criminal trespass.

Sherman, a former anchor of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense, last played in the NFL in 2021. He spent the 2023 season working as a pregame and postgame analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage and added another high-profile media role to his responsibilities as well.