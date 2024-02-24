Richard Sherman reportedly arrested for DUI

Former Seattle Seahawks star and current NFL analyst Richard Sherman was reportedly arrested in Washington early Saturday for an alleged DUI.

Washington State Patrol confirmed to FOX 13 that Sherman was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday. King County jail records showed that Sherman was booked at 4:51 AM local time, though no charges had been filed with the county prosecutor as of Saturday afternoon.

Further details about the arrest were unavailable. The WSP said the incident was still being investigated.

This would not be Sherman’s first brush with the law. The former star cornerback was arrested in 2021 after driving through a construction zone and attempted to force his way into the home of his in-laws. Sherman’s wife alleged that Sherman had been drinking and behaving erratically prior to the incident. He ultimately accepted a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to 1st degree negligent driving and 2nd degree criminal trespass.

Sherman’s last NFL action came in 2021, but he has kept himself busy and visible in retirement. He spent the 2023 season working as a pregame and postgame analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage and added another high-profile media role to his responsibilities as well.