More details on Joe Judge vs. Marc Colombo altercation emerge

The New York Giants on Wednesday fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo over an altercation he had with head coach Joe Judge. Now we have more details surrounding the situation.

A report said that Judge and Colombo got into a fistfight, though that report was quickly denied by many. The person who reported about the fistfight, Jason McIntyre, says people are covering it up to make the situation seem less problematic.

NFL Network reporter Kim Jones was told by several people the incident never got physical. However, she says Colombo called Judge a dirty word.

Heard from a bunch of people today. I am convinced Joe Judge & Mark Colombo never got physical. I do believe Colombo called Judge, his boss, one of the dirtiest words in the English language.

(Shoutout to person who told me prior to season that Colombo wouldn't work out.) #NYG — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 18, 2020

Whether it got physical or not remains in question, but there seems to be agreement there was some sort of altercation that led to Colombo’s firing.

Judge is in his first season as an NFL head coach and has the Giants 3-7 following a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Judge has shown he is willing to get vocal and heated when the situation has called for it.