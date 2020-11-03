 Skip to main content
Video: Joe Judge cursed out referees for picking up PI flag

November 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joe Judge was heated after his New York Giants lost 25-23 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” and let the referees hear it.

ESPN’s cameras showed the Giants head coach cursing out the refs after the game for picking up their flag and changing their pass interference call.

The Giants scored a touchdown with just under 30 seconds left to bring themselves within two of Tampa Bay. They attempted a two-point conversion, but Daniel Jones threw behind Dion Lewis (video here). Antoine Winfield Jr. ran into Lewis, and the refs originally threw a flag for PI. They convened and decided there was no penalty, which left the score at 25-23. The Bucs won by that score.

The Giants would have had a second shot at tying the game if the refs did not change their pass interference call. Instead, the change helped Tampa Bay get the win. It’s easy to understand why Judge was so upset when he thought they would have another chance.

The Giants are now 1-6. If they want to point a finger at someone other than the refs, it should be at Daniel Jones. Jones threw two interceptions and threw behind Lewis on the 2-pointer.

