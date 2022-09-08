Details of Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury revealed

Matthew Stafford has been managing an elbow injury throughout the preseason, and it is one that dates back to last year. While the Los Angeles Rams have downplayed the ailment, we now know that it was significant enough to require surgery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stafford underwent a procedure on his right elbow during the offseason to help alleviate pain he experienced last year. The surgery seems to have worked.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent an off-season elbow procedure to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, per sources. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2022

Stafford is no stranger to playing through pain. He is known for being one of the tougher players in the NFL. If his elbow starts bothering him again at some point this season, we may never know about it.

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently did his best to downplay any concerns about Stafford. Though, some comments McVay made about the situation during training camp sounded quite a bit different.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and led the Rams to a Super Bowl win last year. He will be on the field when L.A. hosts the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night.