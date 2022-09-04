 Skip to main content
Sean McVay offers bullish take on Matthew Stafford’s health

September 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay did his best to answer any lingering questions about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s health on Sunday.

McVay said there would be no limitations on Stafford for Week 1, and that he would have no problem making his quarterback throw upwards of 50 passes in a game if the Rams needed that to happen in order to win.

Stafford has been dealing with an elbow issue throughout training camp. One report that emerged over the weekend suggested that the problem might linger throughout the season, which would undoubtedly prompt worry for Rams fans. That is especially true considering how vital Stafford was to the team’s Super Bowl win last season.

Of course, McVay does have reason to downplay any issues with his quarterback. Based on the coach’s comments earlier in camp, this will certainly bear watching throughout the course of the year.

